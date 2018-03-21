Lloyd’s records £2bn pre-tax loss

Lloyd’s of London has reported its first loss in six years as a series of natural catastrophes took their toll on the insurance market.

The underwriters at Lloyd’s faced claims for hurricanes in Florida and the Caribbean, earthquakes in Mexico and wildfires in California in what chief executive Inga Beale called “the costliest year for a decade for natural catastrophes”.

Added together, they pushed Lloyd’s to a £2 billion (€2.29 billion) pre-tax loss, against a profit of a similar size in 2016.

Ms Beale said: “We were serving our purpose by paying out,” and added that the size of the claims was in line with Lloyd’s market share in the affected areas.

However, some parts of the market unaffected by catastrophes also struggled. Motor, for example, produced a £188 million loss which Ms Beale put down to underpricing. The aviation market also stumbled, losing £11 million.

Ms Beale said that Lloyd’s was taking action to improve underperforming lines of business, asking some of its syndicates to cut their exposure to those lines.

Overall, Lloyd’s said that its combined ratio – a measure of claims and costs as a proportion of premiums – worsened from 98 per cent in 2016 to 114 per cent last year.

That was partly offset by an improvement in the investment return from £1.3 billion to £1.8 billion.

One of Lloyd’s priorities for the coming year is to cut its costs.

Ms Beale said that Lloyd’s expense ratio – a measure of costs as a proportion of premiums – was five to eight percentage points higher than its rivals. Much of that is down to acquisition costs – the amount that the underwriters pay the brokers who bring the business into the market.

Acquisition and administration costs were up two-fifths of premium income at Lloyd’s last year, broadly the same as the figure in 2016.

Lloyd’s is aiming to reduce costs by launching an electronic system that will cut out a lot of the current paper-based processes. The system has been available since 2016, but take up has so far been disappointing so Lloyd’s is planning to force its syndicates to use it.

This week, Lloyd’s said that by the end of this year the syndicates would have to write 30 per cent of their business using the electronic system. Those that did so would pay lower fees. Those that did not would have to pay higher fees.

“We don’t want people to say yes, and then to do something different,” said Ms Beale. “You have to measure and you have to have incentives and penalties. As soon as you hit the wallet, that’s when you have an impact.”

Market associations representing both the insurers and the brokers welcomed the move.

Dave Matcham, chief executive of the International Underwriting Association, said that the system “can only be successful if it is widely used across the London market. . .Growing volumes and take-up for the system across multiple business lines is an urgent priority for 2018.”

