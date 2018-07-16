Liberty employees will not be affected by merger, court told

The terms and conditions of Liberty Insurance’s 400 Irish employees will not be affected by a proposed cross-border merger with a related Spanish entity, the Commercial Court has been told.

Cavan based Liberty Insurance DAC, part of the US-based Liberty Mutual group of companies, wants court approval for a cross-border merger scheme.

The application is part of the group’s plans to consolidate its Irish, Portuguese and Spanish insurance businesses in Europe.

The US insurance giant had in 2011 acquired Quinn Insurance, which had gone into administration some 12 months earlier.

Liberty Insurance DAC, formerly known as Liberty Insurance Ltd, proposes to transfer its non-life assurance business to a Spanish entity Liberty Seguros Compania De Seguros Y Reaseguros SA (LSCSR).

As well as the transfer of business, it is also proposed the Spanish firm will absorb Liberty Insurance DAC’s remaining assets, liabilities and obligations and Liberty Insurance DAC’s Irish based workers will become employees of LSCSR.

Liberty Insurance DAC currently has about two million policies, most in Ireland, and net assets of €217,667,000.

in addition to acquiring the Irish based company, LSCSR will also merge with Liberty Portugal.

The proposed merger will facilitate great capital efficiency within the group, the court was told. It is proposed Liberty Insurance DAC’s Irish based workers will become employees of LSCSR.

Liberty Insurance DAC, represented by James Doherty SC, said its workers will retain their current labour conditions, will enjoy the same rights and benefits and will not be prejudiced in any way by the merger.

The matter was admitted on Monday to the fast track Commercial Court list by Mr Justice Robert Haughton who made a number of directions to progress it and returned it to October.