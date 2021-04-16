KBC seeks to quit Republic with planned loan sales to Bank of Ireland

Belgian financial giant KBC Group has signalled it is seeking to quit the Republic after more than four decades and is planning to sell its KBC Bank Ireland unit’s performing loans and deposits to Bank of Ireland, reducing the number of retail banks in the country to three.

The news eight weeks after UK lender NatWest decided to put its Ulster Bank unit into an orderly wind down over the coming year as it also struggled to make an acceptable return in a low interest-rate environment and a State where banks have to hold much higher levels of capital against loans than the average European lender.

KBC Bank Ireland said that it is “reviewing options to divest” its non-performing loans. This is likely to lead to a sale of the non-performing book to an overseas distressed debt fund.