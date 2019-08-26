KBC moves to clarify position on challenge of tracker mortgage time limits

KBC has moved to clarify that it has no intention of challenging time limitations connected with tracker mortgage complaints made to the sector’s watchdog.

The bank issued a statement on Monday morning, noting that it wouldn’t challenge the time limits and has advised the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) of its position.

Its clarification follows a non-committal statement it issued last week to media outlets in which it said it was determined to “secure the best outcomes for all customers impacted by the tracker examination”.

According to a report in the Sunday Business Post, other banks including AIB, Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank and Permanent TSB confirmed they wouldn’t challenge the time limitations.

Their comments came after Ger Deering, the Financial Services Ombudsman, raised concerns that some banks were contesting his office’s move to investigate tracker complaints, arguing that those complaints fall outside a six year time limit.

KBC was in the minority in the immediate aftermath of the letter being reported upon by failing to say whether or not it was challenging, or had challenged, the time limits.

In July, the Central Bank issued its final report on the tracker mortgage scandal, noting that about 40,100 customers were affected. So far, lenders have paid out €683 million in refunds and compensation or 98 per cent of affected accounts. In February, KBC revealed it had identified a total of 3,737 cases where customers were negatively impacted. That has since risen.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath called on Saturday for all banks to make a public commitment to no longer make an objection based on time limits.

“On my suggestion, the Oireachtas Finance Committee issued a letter to all lenders in recent days asking them to clarify their approach and also making it clear to them the committee believes that the ombudsman should be allowed to consider all complaints relating to the tracker mortgage without time limit objections from banks,” he said.