KBC Ireland takes €97m loan charge amid Covid-19

KBC Bank Ireland booked €97 million of provisions in the second quarter to deal with an expected jump in problem loans as a result of the coronavirus crisis, pushing the lender into a loss for the period.

The wider KBC Group, based in Belgium, set aside €845 million of loan loss impairment charges.

The Irish unit contributed loss of €70 million to the group result for the period, according to a KBC Group analysts presentation, published on Thursday along with its interim results.

“The Irish economy began 2020 on a strong footing, but saw a severe curtailment of output in /[the second quarter/] because of Covid-19 related disruptions,” KBC Group said.

“There has been some evidence of a partial rebound in some recent indicators and some areas of multinational activity have experienced only limited disruption. However, a significant negative outturn for Irish economic activity for 2020 as a whole remains likely.”

KBC Bank Ireland did not set aside loan provisions in the first quarter.