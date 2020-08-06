KBC Ireland takes €97m loan charge amid Covid-19
Provisions for expected jump in problem loans push lender into loss for second quarter
KBC Bank Ireland is setting aside €97 million to cover an expected jump in problem loans as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
KBC Bank Ireland booked €97 million of provisions in the second quarter to deal with an expected jump in problem loans as a result of the coronavirus crisis, pushing the lender into a loss for the period.
The wider KBC Group, based in Belgium, set aside €845 million of loan loss impairment charges.
The Irish unit contributed loss of €70 million to the group result for the period, according to a KBC Group analysts presentation, published on Thursday along with its interim results.
“The Irish economy began 2020 on a strong footing, but saw a severe curtailment of output in /[the second quarter/] because of Covid-19 related disruptions,” KBC Group said.
“There has been some evidence of a partial rebound in some recent indicators and some areas of multinational activity have experienced only limited disruption. However, a significant negative outturn for Irish economic activity for 2020 as a whole remains likely.”
KBC Bank Ireland did not set aside loan provisions in the first quarter.