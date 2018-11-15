KBC Ireland swings into third-quarter profit of €32m

KBC Bank Ireland swung into profit in the third quarter, as the same period last year had been hit by a charge relating to its involvement in the country’s tracker-mortgage scandal.

The bank’s Belgian parent said on Thursday that the Irish unit contributed a net profit of €32 million to the group, compared to a €1 million loss for the year-earlier period, when it took a €54 million provision for refunds, compensation and other costs relating to the tracker issue.

KBC Bank Ireland, led by chief executive Wim Verbraeken, saw its third-quarter earnings boosted by the release of €15 million of provisions previously set aside for bad debt, as the economy and house prices improved. However, this was less than half the amount of money freed up during the second quarter.

For the year as a whole, KBC still sees the Irish unit writing back between €100 million and €150 million of loan-loss provisions.

KBC Bank Ireland revealed in September that it had agreed to sell about €1.9 billion worth of non-performing buy-to-let mortgages and corporate loans to Goldman Sachs in a deal that would reduce the level of problem loans on its book. That deal is expected to conclude in the fourth quarter.

The bank’s non-performing loans ration dipped naturally to 35 per cent in the third quarter from 35.6 per cent for the previous three months, and is expected to fall below 25 per cent once the Goldman Sachs transaction goes through.

“Recent indicators suggest positive momentum in the Irish economy remains strong,” KBC Group said, adding that it expects the State’s gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by about 7 per cent his year.