KBC Ireland sets €14m aside for expected tracker fine

KBC Group Ireland set €14 million aside in the third quarter to cover an expected Central Bank fine for its involvement in the tracker mortgage scandal going back more than a decade.

The bank’s Belgian payment, KBC Group, revealed the figure on Thursday in its latest financial report, adding that it was part of a wider €18 million tracker-related provision booked for the period.

KBC Bank Ireland is the last among five lenders in the State subject to a Central Bank investigation relating to the issue put money aside for likely sanctions. Rival Permanent TSB was fined €21 million earlier this year for its handling of the industry-wide debacle.

The latest KBC Bank Ireland provision brings to €142 million the amount ringfenced by the lender in recent years to cover redress, compensation and other costs relating to the tracker debacle, where borrowers were denied their right to a cheap mortgage linked to the European Central Bank’s main rate, or put on the wrong rate entirely.

The charge drove a reduction in the bank’s net profit for the period to €4.4 million from €33.6 million for the corresponding three months in 2018. The wider KBC Group’s profit dipped to €612 million from €701 million.

KBC Bank Ireland’s impaired loans level declined to 17.4 per cent at the end of September from 35 per cent a year earlier. This was fuelled by the sale of a €1.9 billion portfolio of soured corporate and buy-to-let mortgages to US investment bank Goldman Sachs late last year and as the bank continued to restructure of problem loans and benefit from borrowers’ improved circumstances in a rising economy.

The bank freed up €7 million of provisions that had previously been set aside to cover forecast losses on bad loans.