KBC Ireland profit drops even as mortgage market share rises

KBC Bank Ireland’s profits dropped last year as it was not able to free up as many bad-loan provisions as in 2018, though the lender did manage to gain a bigger slice of the mortgage market.

Net profit declined to €32.3 million from €162 million for the previous year, which had been underpinned by the release of €112 million of bad debt provisions. The lender also made a loss of €11.1 million on a loan sale in early 2019.

The bank, a unit of Brussels-based KBC Group, saw its share of the mortgage market rise to 11.8 per cent in 2019 from 10.8 per cent in 2018, as it lent €1.12 billion in new mortgages to customers.

The bank’s stock of impaired loans reduced by 32 per cent to €1.66 billion, bringing its non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio to 16.4 per cent.

KBC Bank Ireland set aside an additional €18 million in the third quarter to cover the tracker mortgage crisis, mainly driven by an expected Central Bank fine, brining its total provisions for the debacle to almost €142 million. The wider industry has had to take €1.5 billion of tracker-related charges to cover refunds, compensation, administrative costs and likely regulatory sanctions relating to the State’s biggest bank overcharging fiasco.

KBC Group chief executive Johan Thijs was forced to apologise last November for what he called “insensitive” comments on the tracker-mortgage scandal on a call with financial analysts. Mr Thijs had said that the Central Bank’s continued focus on the issue was “annoying” and that it should “turn the page” and allow the industry to get on doing business.

KBC Bank Ireland has been led by chief executive Peter Roebben for almost one year.

While KBC Bank Ireland has resisted following other Irish lenders in selling non-performing home loans, it disposed of a €1.9 billion problem buy-to-let and corporate loans portfolio in 2018 as well as €260 million performing corporate book early last year to focus more on retail and micro business clients, which led to a €11.1 million exceptional loss.