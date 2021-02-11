KBC Ireland frees up small amount of Covid-19 provisions

KBC Bank Ireland has released €2 million of provisions it had taken in the first half of last year to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, as headline economic figures came in better than expected.

The Belgian-owned bank had set aside €95 million of a loan impairment charge for the first six months of last year. The lender posted a €48 million net loss for the entire year, it said on Thursday.

KBC Bank Ireland had the most pessimistic view in the market for Irish house prices at the height of the coronavirus shock last May, pencilling a 12 per cent slump in its calculations as it started to set aside loan loss provisions. As of November, residential property prices were little changed on the year, according to Central Statistics Office data.

Ireland’s gross domestic product (GDP) probably grew by 2.5 per cent last year despite a series of national lockdowns as a strong multinational sector lifted the economy, the Central Bank forecast last month. KBC had factored in a 5 per cent GDP decline early last year.

‘Strong performance’

Still, the extent of repeated restrictions, with the State in Level 5 lockdown since late last year, has limited the extent to which KBC Bank Ireland could free up provisions.

“Despite a difficult economic environment, we delivered a strong performance in 2020,” said KBC Bank Ireland chief executive Peter Roebben. “We successfully transitioned the business to a bank insurance model, we saw an increase in the number of mortgage applications received particularly in [the fourth quarter], alongside strong growth in current accounts and the launch of an innovative digital pension solution.”

During the year, KBC Bank Ireland become a fully fledged bank and insurance business with pensions and life product offerings from a local branch of the group’s Belgian insurance unit.

The bank’s level of legacy impaired loans reduced by €223 million to €1.433 billion to represent 14 per cent of the total portfolio.

Some 6,843 payment breaks were granted to households and small business customers last year, with 94 per cent having exited these arrangements by the end of December.