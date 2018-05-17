KBC Ireland contributes €57m first-quarter profit to parent

KBC Bank Ireland contributed a €57 million profit in the first quarter to its Belgian parent, as the unit released €43 million of provisions that had previously been set aside for bad loans.

The freeing up of provisions was “mainly because of the increase in house prices and - to a lesser extent - improved portfolio performance,” the lender’s Brussels-based parent, KBC Group said in a report published on Thursday.

The group reiterated that it expects full-year loan impairment releases to ease to between €100 million and €150 million from €215 million last year.

KBC Bank Ireland is also expected to publish further details on its performance on Thursday morning.