KBC Ireland contributes €57m first-quarter profit to parent
Increase in house prices frees up €43m in bad loan provisions
KBC Bank Ireland released €43 million of provisions that had previously been set aside for bad loans. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
KBC Bank Ireland contributed a €57 million profit in the first quarter to its Belgian parent, as the unit released €43 million of provisions that had previously been set aside for bad loans.
The freeing up of provisions was “mainly because of the increase in house prices and - to a lesser extent - improved portfolio performance,” the lender’s Brussels-based parent, KBC Group said in a report published on Thursday.
The group reiterated that it expects full-year loan impairment releases to ease to between €100 million and €150 million from €215 million last year.
KBC Bank Ireland is also expected to publish further details on its performance on Thursday morning.