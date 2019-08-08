KBC Ireland bad loans drop in second quarter

KBC Bank Ireland said on Thursday that its non-performing loans ratio dropped to 18.9 per cent to 22.7 per cent in the second quarter as the Belgian-owned lender wrote off millions of euro of bad loans.

The loan write-offs were an accounting exercise as the Dublin-based bank had already set aside provisions to cover an expectation that customers would not repay the money. However, the bank would still consider the amounts as owed by the customers.

While KBC Bank Ireland’s non-performing loans ratio is the highest among Irish banks, it employs the strictest classification of impaired loans in the State.

KBC Bank Ireland sold €260 million of corporate loans to Bank of Ireland in the first half as it continued to restructure its business to focus on retail and very small businesses.

A presentation prepared for analysts suggest that the bank took a €12 million charge against these assets as part of the sale, which offset a release of provisions that that previously been taken against problem loans.

As KBC Bank Ireland’s net profit fell to €24.9 million in the first half from €115.9 million for the year-earlier period, which had been boosted as the lender freed up €80 million of bad loan provisions.

“In the first half of this year, we added 38,000 new customer accounts and saw a 18 per cent year on year increase in new mortgage lending,” said chief executive Peter Roebben. “This shows that people are seeking out KBC as their alternative banking choice.”

The total number of customers in KBC Bank Ireland currently stands at almost 300,000. New lending during the first half amounted to €495 million.

Belgian financial services giant KBC Group reaffirmed its commitment to the Irish market two years ago, ending years of speculation over its future after a number of other overseas lenders, including Lloyds Banking Group, Dankse Bank and Rabobank Group, retreated from retail lending in the Republic in the wake of Europe’s biggest property market implosion.

The group has recouped - through special dividends - nearly a third of the €1.4 billion it injected into its Irish unit during the financial crisis to rescue the business as it grappled with mounting bad loan losses.