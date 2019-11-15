KBC chief’s tracker mortgage scandal comments condemned

KBC Bank’s criticism of the Irish Central Bank’s tracker mortgage scandal review is “unhelpful”, according to a new group set up by Ireland’s banks to helpIrish financial institutions regain public trust.

The head of KBC Bank Ireland’s Belgian parent Johan Thijs rounded on the financial regulator during a call with analysts on Thursday. He criticised the Central Bank for its continued focus on the scandal and on lenders’ other past sins, saying this “nitty-gritty stuff” was holding back the industry.

“What is still an annoying thing is all tracker mortgage stuff and, honestly, we would recommend to Central Bank of Ireland: come on, guys, turn the page,” Mr Thijs said. “We’re focused on doing business, we’ve learned our lessons, we know what to do.”

The Irish Banking Culture Board (IBCB) – an independent industry initiative established recently and funded by the five retail banks in Ireland to demonstrate a change in behaviour by financial institutions – criticised the comments.

“Many innocent victims of the tracker mortgage scandal are still in the course of having their complaints resolved,” it said in a statement. “They cannot move on. The Central Bank of Ireland has still not completed its investigation into KBC and clearly is also not in a position to move on.

“The IBCB believes that Central Bank of Ireland’s regulatory role should be respected by all,” it added.

Brian Hayes, chief executive of Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, described Mr Thijs’s comments as “unfortunate” but refrained from criticising them.

“Those remarks were unfortunate at one level but at another they express a frustration at the length of time that the tracker scandal investigation is taking,” he said speaking on RTÉ Prime Time.

Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesman Michael McGrath called on Mr Thijs to apologise for his comments, which he drescribed as “ill-judged, ill-informed and deeply hurtful.”

Elsewhere, financial adviser Padraic Kissane, who has led a long campaign on the issue, added that Mr Thijs’s comments showed a “clear lack of empathy as to what had occurred.”

He added that the reason the investigation had taken so long was due to the length of time it had taken banks to acknowledge that they had been at fault.

Warning

Mr Thijs’s comments came just two days after Central Bank deputy governor Ed Sibley warned that bankers in Ireland and elsewhere are beginning to display echoes of pre-crisis hubris, as pressure mounts on regulators to ease back on checks and controls introduced in the past decade to prevent another crash.

They also come amid continued anger by the public over the treatment of morgage holders by banks.

It was recently revealed that officials at the Central Bank had to threaten to take some lenders to court in order to get them to co-operate with its examination into the tracker mortgage scandal, which has resulted in €693 million of refunds and compensation for affected customers.

KBC Bank Ireland is the last among five lenders in the State subject to a Central Bank enforcement investigation relating to the issue to put money aside for likely sanctions. Rival Permanent TSB was fined €21 million earlier this year for its handling of the industry-wide debacle.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe last month noted that there is “still some considerable distance to go” in the reform of Irish banking culture.

He said that the tracker mortgage scandal, which affected more than 40,000 customers of Irish lenders, had resulted in a loss of trust and confidence that will “take considerable time and effort to restore”.