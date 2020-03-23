KBC Bank sets up process for loan and mortage breaks

KBC Bank Ireland has set up a simplified process for people seeking loan and mortgage payment breaks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank confirmed on Monday it has made all the necessary changes to its operations, systems and protocols. It has been processing applications since Saturday.

KBC Bank Ireland chief executive Peter Roebben said the bank was putting “every possible resource” into dealing with the matter.

“Our team, like many others, are trying to balance work and personal circumstances at this difficult time,” he said.

“The majority of staff are working from home and they worked tirelessly to change our systems over three days so that we could begin to help customers with loan and mortgage breaks.

“This has been done at speed since the measures were announced on Wednesday evening last. As of this weekend, all of the necessary changes were made and KBC is now processing payment break applications from our customers.

“We understand the stress that people are under and the need to process applications as quickly as possible. We are putting every possible resource into delivering this.”

Mr Roebben also appealed to customers to be patient as the bank deals with applications in the coming days.

“We would ask our customers to be patient and bear with us as we will be working through calls and applications over the coming days,” he said. “We will continue to update our customers on expected wait times and processes on our social media channels.

“We will do everything possible to support our customers in adapting to the impact of coronavirus, now, and in the future.”