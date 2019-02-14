KBC Bank Ireland frees up €112m of bad loan provisions

KBC Bank Ireland freed up €112 million of bad loan provisions last year, as the economy grew and lenders continued to restructure problem loans.

The figure was contained in the company’s Belgian parent KBC Group’s full-year results statement, released on Thursday.

KBC Bank Ireland contributed €155 million of net profits to the wider group in 2018, down from €168 million a year earlier, as the level of loan provisions releases declined.

The Irish unit also saw its non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio fall by almost 12 percentage points to 23.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2018, mainly as sold €1.9 billion of impaired buy-to-let mortgages and corporate loans to Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs.

KBC Bank Ireland is also set to report a separate, more detailed, update this morning.