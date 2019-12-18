KBC Bank Ireland appoints chief commercial officer

Belgian banking giant KBC Group is sending a digital and transformation specialist over to its Irish unit to take up a new position of chief commercial officer.

Jo Reynaerts, who has been head of transformation and customer experience in the banking products team in Belgium for KBC since last year, will take up her new role in KBC Bank Ireland on January 6th, the bank said on Wednesday.

She previously worked on going KBC Group through its digital transformation, reporting the group chief innovation officer.

“We will benefit greatly from [Ms Reynaert’s] considerable senior experience in the areas of digital innovation, transformation and customer experience,” said Peter Roebben, KBC Bank Ireland’s chief executive.

Double down

“I look forward to the significant contribution that she will make to the development of KBC Bank Ireland as we double down on our digitally led strategy offering a real alternative banking choice in the market.”

KBC Bank Ireland, which employs more than 1,400 staff, has been operating in Ireland for more than 40 years and has been a member of the KBC Group since 1978. It required a €1.4 billion bailout from its Belgian parent during the financial crisis.