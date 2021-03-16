KBC appoints new Irish head as it reshuffles executive team

KBC Bank Ireland has appointed a new chief executive, with Ales Blazek stepping into the role.

Mr Blazek was previously head of data and strategy at CSOB in the Czech Republic Business Unit of KBC Group. Outgoing chief executive Peter Roebben, who became head of the Irish business in April 2019, will move to Bulgaria to become chief executive of UBB and country CEO for Bulgaria.

The appointments are subject to the approval of local regulators and must also be passed by shareholders at its annual general meeting in May.

The move is part of a wider reshuffle of KBC’s executive team. KBC’s chief financial officer Rik Scheerlinck is retiring after a 37-year career with the bank. He will be succeeded by Luc Popelier, the current head of the international markets business unit.