Ivor Callely and wife being sued over €2.9m allegedly due in loans

Former junior minister Ivor Callely and his wife Jennifer are being sued in the Commercial Court by a finance company over €2.9 million allegedly outstanding on loans to them in 2013 for property investment.

Everyday Finance DAC is seeking judgment against Mr Callely, Howth Road, Killester, and Jennifer Callely, St Lawrence Road, Clontarf, both Dublin, arising out of €2.4 million in loans advanced to them by AIB to purchase investment properties. The loans were sold to Everyday Finance in 2018.

Mr Callely was not in court or represented because it had not been possible to contact him following an accident on his bicycle in the summer, Cian Ferriter SC, for Everyday Finance said.

Separate case

Mr Ferriter said Mr Callely was involved in a separate case and a court was told last week he should be in a position to give evidence in those other proceedings in coming weeks.

Counsel said he suspected therefore that Mr Callely was aware of this case.

In those circumstances he asked for an adjournment for three weeks when, if necessary, an application to serve Mr Callely with court papers, other than personally, will be sought.

Maiden name

His wife, who the court heard now goes by her maiden name of Foley, was represented in court and did not object to the adjournment.

Mr Justice Robert Haughton agreed to adjourn the application for entry of the case into the fast track commercial list for three weeks and he noted an appearance on behalf of Mrs Callely.

Mr Callely is a former Fianna Fáil minister of State and senator who was jailed for five months in 2014 after he admitted fraudulently claiming €4,207.45 in expenses from the Oireachtas on forged mobile phone invoices between November 2007 and December 2009, while he was a senator.