Irish variable mortgages cost twice as much as euro-area average

Irish banks are continuing to offer customers some of the most expensive variable mortgage rates in the world, charging nearly twice the euro-area average.

Central Bank figures show the average interest rate applied to new variable rate mortgages in September was 3.37 per cent compared to a euro-area average of just 1.83 per cent.

Mortgage interest rates in the Republic used to more closely reflect the main European Central Bank (ECB) lending rates .

Since the crash, however, Irish banks have failed to pass on lower interest rates to variable rate customers here, effectively attaching a premium to compensate for loss-making tracker mortgages.

The Central Bank figures show average new variable buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates stood at 4.73 per cent in the third quarter of this, unchanged from the same period last year. Fixed-rate BTL mortgages, meanwhile, increased by 1 basis point to 4.85 per cent over the same period. The majority of BTL lending is at variable rates - these accounted for 90 per cent of new draw-downs in the third quarter, the bank said.

Fixed-rate loans

Overall, the share of fixed-rate mortgages continues to increase, accounting for 53 per cent of new agreements over the past three months. The share of euro area fixed-rate mortgages over the past three months remains higher at 81 per cent

The figures also show the value of new mortgage agreements amounted to €632 million in September, bringing new agreements to €6.1 billion over the previous 12 months.

This compares with new mortgage agreements of €4.7 billion in the 12 months to September, reflecting the pick-up in mortgage demand in the market, a key factor in rising housing prices.