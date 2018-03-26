Irish Life facing industrial action and possible strikes

Irish Life is facing industrial action and possible strikes after a sizeable majority of its staff voted in favour of taking action in response to the company’s decision to close its defined benefit pension scheme later this year.

The State’s largest life insurance and pensions group signalled last year that it intended to stop making contributions to the plan where retirement payments are linked to the final salary of employees.

It planned to transfer affected staff to a defined contribution plan, where benefits are tied to the performance of employer and staff investments in individuals’ pension plans.

The group had shut off its defined benefit plan to new employees at the end of 2006, in line with many other companies in Ireland and overseas.

Trade union Unite, which represents 1,000 of the company’s 2,500 staff, said that almost 70 per cent of its members have voted for industrial action in response to the planned closure.

Overall, the scheme has more than 3,300 members including 700 of Unite’s members in Irish Life. The scheme has never been in deficit, and currently has a surplus well in excess of €200 million, with assets of around €1.1 billion.

Unite regional coordinating officer Richie Browne said it was “noteworthy” that staff not involved in the scheme voted in favour of industrial action.

“In the run-up to the ballot, Unite held consultative meetings in Dublin and Dundalk to discuss the company’s unilateral decision to close the defined benefit scheme and our members’ response to this decision,” he said.

“The fact that nearly 70 per cent of members voted to take industrial action reflects their anger at the unilateral decision to close a healthy pension scheme with assets of well over a billion euro and a surplus of approximately €200 million.

“It is noteworthy that members who are not in the scheme also voted to support their colleagues who are in the scheme, in the knowledge that, if this assault on the scheme is allowed to go through, no terms and conditions are safe.

“During the coming weeks Unite members will decide on the timing and nature of the industrial action to be taken.”

Irish Life has been contacted for comment.