Irish funds jobs to grow 25% to 20,000 by 2025, lobby group says

The level of international assets in Irish-domiciled funds is set to surge by more than 50 per cent to top €5 trillion by 2025, according to the Irish Funds industry group.

The number of people employed in the industry, across asset management, depositaries, administrators, professional advisers, transfer agents, and other specialist firms, is set to increase by 25 per cent to 20,000.

A major boost is expected from laws enacted before Christmas allowing for the setting-up of investment vehicles, called Investment Limited Partnerships, used in the areas of private equity, infrastructure and green energy projects.

Meanwhile, the environmental, social and governance fund sector (ESG) is becoming an increasingly important investment area.

With nearly 8,000 domiciled funds, and more than 14,000 total funds administered here, the Republic has over the last 30 years become the second investment fund location in the EU and the third-largest in the world.