Irish exporters face ‘critical challenges’ from Covid-19 and Brexit

Irish exporters recorded a record sales in 2019 but the dual threat of Covid-19 and Brexit represents “critical challenges” for them this year, according to Enterprise Ireland.

New figures published on Thursday show exports from client companies rose 8 per cent in 2019 to €25.6 billion. But with the coronavirus pandemic affecting market confidence and supply chains, a sharp decline in sales is expected in 2020.

The state agency, which has responsibility for helping Irish companies win business in international markets, said contracts won are down 12 per cent in the first half of the year.

Enterprise Ireland had been targeting exports of €26 billion this year before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Overall, some 1,000 client companies have been impacted by Covid-19 with about 300 of these are also vulnerable to Brexit due to continued high levels of exports with Britain.

Despite Brexit, exports to Britain rose 2 per cent in 2019 to €7.9 billion, meaning it is still the largest international market for Irish businesses.

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon on one of her last media outings ahead of stepping down from the role later this year, said 2020 will be one of the most challenging ever for exporters.

“Not only have many businesses been impacted by a significant reduction in customer demand from markets across the world due to Covid-19, but they are also facing the largest structural change to trading with the UK in over fifty years,” she said.

Ms Sinnamon said that many Irish companies had pivoted in response to new market needs arising from Covid-19 in areas such as contact tracing, traveller safety and hygiene. She said Enterprise Ireland was focused on preparing companies for the impact of Brexit and on helping businesses adapt to respond to the pandemic.

“Our focus for the second half of 2020 is to help Irish exporters to adapt their business models, move to online selling and recover sales as international markets reopen,” she said.

Some 221,895 people work at businesses supported by Enterprise Ireland. Exports from client companies increased by €12.7 billion between 2009 and 2019.

Client companies reported their highest ever sales to the euro zone and North America last year. Exports jumped 15 per cent to €5.6 billion for the euro zone and by 16 per cent to €4.7 billion for North America. Exports to Asia Pacific also rose, increasing 6 per cent to €2.1 billion.

“Before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Enterprise Ireland backed companies had already faced challenging circumstances due to the uncertainty caused by Brexit. Despite this, Irish exporters had a really strong year in 2019, with record levels,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.