Irish-based insurers pressed to improve Brexit preparations

Irish-based insurers, including overseas-owned firms, are being pressed by the Central Bank to submit detailed plans on the impact of Brexit on their business, as regulators fear the industry is trailing banks in getting ready for the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Minutes from a meeting of the Central Bank commission on September 29th, published on Wednesday, show that deputy governor, Ed Sibley, “agreed” with an unnamed member of the commission “that the level of preparedness within the insurance sector was not where it should be”.

The document noted that the Central Bank’s director of insurance supervision Sylvia Cronin had written to all insurance companies requesting that they file details of the potential impact of Brexit on their operation and what plans they had made to cover the consequence.

Ms Cronin said separately in a speech on October 24th said that interaction of Irish-based insurers with the UK “are many and varied”, including the sale of insurance products, financial arrangements such as cross-border reinsurance and the use of out sourced service providers.

Meanwhile, Mark Cassidy, head of the institution’s Central Bank’s stability division, told the commission, in presenting a fifth quarterly report of the institution’s Brexit task force, that the level of engagements with banks potentially seeking approval to set up in Ireland had “levelled off in the period since the last report”.

A spokeswoman for the regulator was not immediately in a position to state when the previous report had been written.

“There is also significant activity in terms of potential authorisation in the asset management area,” the minutes said.

Michael Hodson, director of asset management supervision, told the meeting that his division “expected to see a sizeable increase” in 2018 in the number of firms seeking authorisation in Ireland as a result of Brexit.