Irish banks’ non-performing loans expected to increase

Irish banks’ non-performing loans will increase in the coming quarters as support measures for borrowers during the pandemic come to an end Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

However, the ratings agency expects that the deterioration will be “much less severe” than the aftermath of the 2008 crisis.

Banks have escaped a sharp increase in non-performing loans during the pandemic to date. According to Fitch, this is due in large part to the “unprecedented level of government support” channelled to individuals and businesses during the pandemic.

Some 85 per cent of borrowers, who had availed of payment holidays during the pandemic, had returned to normal arrangements as of the end of February 2021, “a level well above banks’ initial expectations”. The record level of savings accumulated during the pandemic has also helped with debt servicing.

Figures show that there has only been a moderate increase in non-performing exposures (NPEs) at both AIB and Bank of Ireland. For example, AIB’s NPE increased to 7.3 per cent at end-2020, up from 5.4 per cent at end 2019.

Bank of Ireland’s ratio meanwhile rose from 4.4 per cent to 5.7 per cent over the same period. Moreover, the increases at both banks were partly due to a change in the definition of defaults and “did not reflect a real underlying credit deterioration”, Fitch said.

Rather, loan-loss coverage levels generally strengthened across loan classes, mitigating the higher NPE ratios.

Pandemic hit

The banks did report “material increases” however in Stage 2 exposures, across their corporate and SME portfolios, particularly from the hospitality and retail sectors, and also in their property and construction books.

“These increases signal a significant rise in credit risk due to the pandemic,” Fitch said, noting that such exposures for the two largest banks represented on average 18 per cent of their gross lending at end-2020, nearly three times the level at end-2019.

While the banks significantly frontloaded their pandemic-related expected credit costs in 2020, which should result in lower credit charges for 2021, Fitch nonetheless expects loan impairment charges “to be above normalised levels” this year, as banks continue to adjust their provisioning to reflect actual impaired loan flows, and potentially strengthen it to support NPE disposals.