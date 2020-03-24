Irish banks fielding 7,000 calls a day on mortgage breaks

The Republic’s five mainstream banks have been dealing with an average of 7,000 calls a day from homeowners since they agreed last week to industry-wide payment breaks for borrowers affected by the economic crisis caused the spread of coronavirus, according to industry lobby group.

The calls represent a mix of borrowers looking to avail of mortgage payment breaks of up to three-months and distressed individuals making queries about the future, Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

Loans

Some of the banks have seen payment-break instructions rise from a typical level of 10-15 per week to 800 to 900 a day.

There were less than 1,000 payment breaks in operation across the banking sector six months’ ago.

The banks are also fielding an average of 500 calls a day from business customers seeking payment holidays or modifications to their loans, while there has also been a spike in companies making loan applications to tide them over.

The volume of calls reflects the level of distress among households and businesses as tens of thousands have lost their jobs amid the closure of pubs, restaurants, cafes, crèches and other businesses as they follow Government guidelines on social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty said last week that as many as 400,000 people could find themselves at least temporarily unemployed amid the crisis.

“Banks worked 24 hours a day over the weekend to make sure new easy to follow systems in place for customers impacted by Covid 19 and the staff helping them to make their application,” said BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes.

“All banks have dedicated Covid-19 website pages, with banks offering a combination of dedicated phone lines and online applications. All bank systems simplified and running live since Monday morning.”

Reports

There had been anecdotal reports last week of cases where individuals phoning up banks did not receive the level of support that had been agreed at chief executive level with the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe last Wednesday.

Banks have experienced a slump in footfall across their branch networks in recent weeks as borrows practice social distancing. Bank of Ireland said on Monday that it was temporarily closing 101 of its 262 branches and redirecting staff to larger offices and to support colleagues dealing with a surge of enquiries from customers.

The banks are typically experiencing levels of between 15 per cent and 25 per cent of employees in customer-facing areas being absent as a result of Covid-19, including people being on leave, acting as carers for children or older relatives, or practicing self-isolation, according to BPFI.