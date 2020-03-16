Irish bank shares take beating, falling over 50% in less than a month

Shares in Irish banks have taken a pounding on foot of the coronavirus, shedding over 50 per cent of their value in less than a month.

Bank of Ireland shares were down 17 per cent on Monday, trading at €1.92. They were trading at over €4 as recently as February 17th.

AIB shares were down 18 per cent on Monday, trading at €1.18, and were also over 50 per cent lower month on month. Permanent TSB shares traded down nearly 22 per cent on Monday at 52 cents.

With massive disruption to supply chains and layoffs across several sectors, “the Irish banks are looking at higher levels of bad debt going forward,” a senior market analyst said.

“There is no safe haven in terms of equities,” he said. “Normally you’d get a couple of defensive sectors but this time around everything is getting smoked,” he said.

He said the sell-off was being compounded by automated or algorithmic trading, which see shares sold automatically at certain price points.

“There is no liquidity in the market - nobody is buying. The next seller just has to take lower again,” he said.

A spokesman for Bank of Ireland said the bank does not comment on daily share price movements.

“In relation to markets generally, the fluctuation in share prices today is impacting all markets and not specific to EU bank share prices, with significant moves lower in Asian indices and US futures pointing to a very weak open in US markets,” he said. A spokesman for AIB also said the bank does not comment on daily share price movements.