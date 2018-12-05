Irish bank chiefs at lower end of pay scale among European peers
Permanent TSB chief Jeremy Masding registers as lowest paid
His bank might be the same size as PTSB, but Metro Bank’s Craig Donaldson earns more than three times as much as Jeremy Masding. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
The chief executives of AIB and Permanent TSB are among the lowest-paid compared with their European peers, according to an analysis of remuneration among 20 banks of similar size by The Irish Times.
This reflects the ban on bonuses by the Government in banks bailed out by the State and a salary cap of €500,000 at those lenders.