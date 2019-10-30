Irish backpackers lose out in landmark Australian tax case

Irish backpackers will not benefit from a landmark legal ruling against Australia’s so-called “backpacker tax” following a case taken by Irish accounting firm Taxback. com.

The Federal Court in Brisbane on Wednesday ruled that the tax could not lawfully be applied to citizens of certain countries as it violated Australia’s tax agreements with those countries.

The controversial tax, which came into effect in January 2017, removed the tax-free threshold of $18,200 that applied to visitors on working holiday visas and replaced it with a 15 per cent tax rate on all income up to $37,000 and higher rates above that.

In making his ruling, Judge John Logan ruled the tax could not be levied on some backpackers who were also Australian residents at the time because doing so violated agreements with other countries.

The judge accepted the argument put forward by Taxback.com that the tax contravenes non-discrimination clauses built into tax treaties that Australia has signed with the UK, the US, Germany, Finland, Chile, Japan, Norway and Turkey.

These clauses prohibit unequal tax treatment of citizens from these countries, including working holidaymakers, compared with Australian nationals. International tax treaties signed by Australia override domestic tax laws.

However, Taxback.com confirmed the ruling did not encompass Irish nationals on working holiday visas in Australia.

Australian residents are not taxed on income they earn up to a threshold of $18,200.

However, the backpacker tax effectively denied visitors on working holiday visas this tax free threshold.

The case was taken by UK backpacker Catherine Addy in conjunction with Taxback.com.

Judge Logan ruled that the Australian government discriminated against Ms Addy by charging her the tax. “That is a disguised form of discrimination based on nationality,” he said. “That is exactly the type of discrimination which is prohibited by … the double taxation agreement.”

The decision means that the tax cannot apply to citizens of the eight affected countries - in effect, rendering them exempt from the tax. Visitors from the eight countries account for approximately 50 per cent of all visitors who come to Australia on 417 or 462 Working Holiday Visas.

Taxback.com chief executive Joanna Murphy welcomed the court decision, saying it confirmed important protections for foreign citizens choosing to work while holidaying in Australia.

“In our view it was very clear when the tax was introduced in 2016 that it discriminated against foreign workers and breached several international tax agreements. It also damaged Australia’s reputation as a working holiday destination,” Ms Murphy said.

“We’re delighted the court has accepted our argument and look forward to the Government restoring the previous, and fairer, taxation arrangements that apply to holiday workers.”

In 2017 backpackers spent $920 million in regional towns alone. The overall contribution of the sector to the Australian economy is estimated at $3.5 billion per year. Australia has seen a decline in backpacker numbers in recent years, leading many regional farms and businesses to experience difficulties sourcing seasonal staff.

Australia has tax treaties in place with its major trading partners, and almost all contain a non-discrimination clause that prohibits unequal tax treatment of the citizens of these countries.