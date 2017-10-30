Ireland’s insurance market to record ‘significant’ losses in 2017 - S&P

Ireland’s insurance industry is likely to record “relatively significant” losses in 2017 Standard & Poor’s said today in a new review of the sector.

According to the rating agency, while it is still too early to assess the insured losses attributable to Storm Ophelia, it believes that losses to the insurance and reinsurance market will nonetheless be “relatively significant” for 2017.

“Settlements are also likely to remain unpredictable due to structural changes,” the rating agency said.

Noting that the claims environment has “stabilised somewhat” during the first half of 2017 and in 2016, S&P said that claims inflation has continued to moderate from the extremely high levels seen in 2014 and 2015, and there have been positive trends such as a fall in Ireland’s crime rates and the frequency of damage to property.

On the motor front, S&P said that it is “seeing the benefits” of an appeal related to the Maltese-registered Setanta Insurance in 2017 financial results. The motor insurance industry won its appeal earlier this year concerning a decision to make insurers potentially liable for claims against Setanta Insurance. Instead, successful claims against Setanta will have to be met from the State’s Insurance Compensation Fund. This means that insurers have been able to release their provisions related to Setanta.

Last week FBD said that Storm Ophelia was set to cost it between € 4 million and € 6 million, adding that barring further inclement weather the group was set to hit its financial targets earlier than previously indicated.