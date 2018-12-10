Ireland a top location for weak overseas banks to raise money

Ireland has emerged as a favoured location for large and weak banks, particularly from emerging economies, to raise funds through unregulated and often opaque special purpose entities (SPEs), according to new Central Bank research.

However, the authors of a number of reports on SPEs published on Monday said that banks often used Irish SPEs to raise initial funds from international investors before moving on to issue debt elsewhere.

Section 110 of tax laws introduced in 1997 to encourage companies to set up SPEs and make Ireland a global financing and fundraising hub have turned the country into one of the world’s main hubs for such activities. Irish SPEs, which contained some €676 billion of assets at the end of June, are divided into two categories: financial vehicle corporations (FVCs) which are involved in raising funds through the securitisation of assets such as mortgages; and “other SPEs”.

While Irish SPEs often have little to do with the local economy, the industry paid some €273 million in fees to lawyers, accountancy firms and services providers in Ireland last year. However, SPEs only paid €128 million of tax in Ireland, equivalent to less than 0.02 per cent of the value of their assets, according to the Revenue Commissioners.

Quarterly data

The European Central Bank has required that FVCs file quarterly data on their assets and liabilities since 2009, in the wake of the role of securitisation vehicles in the global financial crisis. The Central Bank of Ireland ordered “other SPEs” availing of Section 110 status to start submitting data to it in late 2015.

The Central Bank has claimed it is at the forefront in terms of seeking to shine a light on this darkest part of the so-called shadow banking, or non-banking financial activities. Although SPEs play an important role in the flow of money through the global economy, one of the reports, written by Mr Golden and Patrick Hughes of the Central Bank, highlighted that such vehicles “could potentially be employed to achieve levels of tax efficiency or take advantage of legal opportunities to engage in regulatory arbitrage that may not be aligned with society’s wider interest”.

The Central Bank is understood to have contacted authorities in other jurisdictions in recent months to get a greater understanding of Irish SPEs interact with banks and companies elsewhere. A spokesman for the bank declined to give further details.

Russian involvement

“Non-securitisation SPEs resident in Ireland are sponsored by entities from 40 countries,” according to one the Central Bank reports published on Monday, written by Mr Golden and Eduardo Maqui. “In many cases, a single structure may involve entities spanning several countries.”

Russian banks have made the most use of Irish-domiciled “other SPEs” to raise funds - accounting for 8 per cent of a €269 billion market. Investors in vehicles linked to Russian lenders such as Tatfondbank and Vneshprombank have been burnt in recent years as the banks ran into trouble.

“Our empirical results show that banks sponsoring Irish-resident SPEs are larger and financially weaker across a range of indicators to other banks,” Mr Golden and Mr Maqui said in one of the reports. “However, a key purpose of banks issuing debt through Irish-resident SPEs may be to access debt markets elsewhere,” they said, adding that they observed that banks “markedly” increased debt-raising elsewhere after using Irish vehicles.

More than a third of assets in “other SPEs” are lined to international investment funds which are typically domiciled in Ireland, with almost 23 per cent used by companies and banks to raise funding from outside investors. A further 16.9 per cent are involved in “intra group financing” between different arms of the same corporation.