Investec sells wealth unit to Brewin Dolphin for €44m

Financial services firm Investec has sold its wealth management business to UK investment company Brewin Dolphin for €44 million.

The company, in a statement on Friday, said it had made the sale as as a result of changes in its Irish business model brought about by Brexit planning and as part of consolidation taking place in wealth management.

It said net consideration for the transaction after adjusting for surplus capital was €44 million. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

The wealth management business was acquired by Investec as part of its acquisition of NCB in 2012 and has grown significantly since then. Investec’s other domestic businesses are unaffected by the sale.

“To cater for the loss of banking passporting rights post Brexit, Investec has established its other financial activities in Ireland in a MIFID subsidiary, Investec Europe, which is authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland,” it said in the statement.

“The Investec wealth management business in the Republic of Ireland is independent of other wealth management businesses in the Investec Group and hence its sale will not impact the wealth management offering in other jurisdictions.”

Investec was advised by Investec Ireland Corporate Finance in relation to the sale.

AIB were in talks last year to acquire Investec’s Irish unit but the deal ultimately faltered.

The bank had been selected recently as preferred bidder for Investec Ireland, but the talks hit a stumbling block as the period for exclusive discussions ran out.

One of the sources indicated that a key sticking point was the fact that bailed-out Irish banks are effectively banned from paying bonuses, as they are subject to a 90 per cent tax under the 2011 Finance Act.

That would have made retention of talent in Investec Ireland more difficult following a deal.