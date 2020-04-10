Insurers pledge to reduce premiums but will not budge on disruption cover

Insurers have promised to reduce premiums for business customers to reflect the reduced level of exposure during the Covid-19 crisis.

On the issue of business disruption insurance, it said, however, that most standard business interruption policies in the Irish market did not support a claim for a pandemic such as Covid-19. “This is also the position in the UK and across Europe, ” it said, while insisting insurers were mindful of their commitments to the customer and would adjudicate each claim “fairly and consistently”.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe last month called on insurers not to reject businesses’ claims for loss of earnings if they were advised by the Government to shut up shop to contain the spread of Covid-19, amid evidence the industry is relying on fine print and technicalities to avoid payouts.

A spokesman for the Minister said at the time: “In relation to business interruption insurance, whether a business can make a claim in relation to loss of earnings because of closure due to Covid-19 will depend on the specifics of their policy. However, the Minister, as a general rule, believes that insurers should not attempt to reject claims on the basis of interpreting policies to their own advantage.”

The Central Bank also told insurance chief executives in the State they must take personal responsibility for the oversight of how claims relating to Covid-19 are handled by their firms, and to interpret policies in favour of customers where there is doubt.

In a letter to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe today, the group said its members would reduce employers’ and public liability premiums for businesses to reflect reduced level of exposure.

The extent of the discount would vary depending on the product, the type of policy and the type of cover, a spokeswoman said.

The group said insurers would allow up to 28 days after renewal of policies for payment while cover will be maintained for unoccupied commercial buildings/ premises not in use due to the restrictions for a maxiumum of 90 days provided there is appropriate supervision and security.

The insurance body also pledged certain measures for personal customers, including a renewal grace period of 28 days, no cancellation fees or missed direct debit fees.

It also promised members would deal fairly and flexibly with customers in financial distress.

“Our members recognise that some customers, personal and business, are experiencing extreme economic impacts as a result of the necessary cessation of some business activity, and we are committed to supporting these customers through this difficult time,” Gerry Hassett, interim chief executive of Insurance Ireland, said.

“As a sector we are committed to listening to and working with Government as part of the collective response to dealing with this unprecedented crisis,” he said.

“ Insurers have agreed important pledges on home, motor and business insurance to help and support customers,” he said.