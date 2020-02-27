Insurer FBD doubles dividend amid profit spike

Insurer FBD Holdings said on Thursday it plans to double its shareholder dividend to €1 per share after its profits grew at a faster rate.

Pretax profit rose to €112.5 million last year from €50.1 million for 2018, driven as the company released €40.1 million of unused money that had been set aside for expected insurance claims costs in previous years as well as exceptionally benign weather throughout 2019 and better-than-expected investment returns.

The company had alerted the market earlier this month that its earnings would be significantly ahead of expectations and pretax profits would be at least €100 million, prompting criticism from politicians and consumer activists at a time when high insurance costs are in focus in Ireland.

The proposed shareholder payout would leave FBD’s stock trading on a dividend yield of 11.1 per cent - a multiple of the yield of the wider Irish market.

“We welcome the increasing stabilisation evident in court awards and resulting strong claims settlement activity in 2019,” said chief executive Fiona Muldoon, who is planning to step down this year after taking over the helm in late 2015.

“However, all consumers urgently need claims costs to come down through lower awards, lower legal and medical costs and the increased recognition of personal responsibility in injury cases. FBD continues to call for systemic reform to lower the cost of insurance for all.”

FBD’s average motor premiums declined by 4.2 per cent last year, the company said. Average farm premiums dipped by 2.5 per cent, even as the insurer improved its so-called multi-peril product with additional coverage for public liability and pollution liability.

Business premiums increased by 1.8 per cent, “primarily due to changes in mix as opposed to rate increases,” it said.

Net claims amounted to €148.7 million, down from €183.4 million for the previous year, helped by the increase in reserve releases.

“These releases have been driven primarily by better than expected settlements and a very low large claims frequency in some recent accident years. In particular, our latest view of the 2016 accident year continues to be better than previous expectations,” FBD said.

FBD’s combined ratio - the cost of claims and administration expenses relative to premiums earned - slid to 72.3 per cent from 81.2 per cent. A figure below 100 per cent indicates that an insurer is writing business at a profit. Industry players typically target a ratio of 90-95 per cent.