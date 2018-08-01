Insurance costs unlikely to fall in coming months, says FBD boss

Profits at insurer FBD Holdings rose 70 per cent to € 18 million in the first six months of this year despite the extra costs of damage caused by Storm Emma.

The insurer’s shares rose almost 1 per cent to € 10.45 on the Irish Stock Exchange following the news.

FBD said on Wednesday that premium income rose 1 per cent to € 192 million in the six months ended June 30th this year.

Pre-tax profit grew almost 70 per cent to € 18.4 million during the six months from € 11.9 million in the same period in 2017.

The growth in profit came despite a €6.6 million net cost of paying out to policy holders for damage suffered during Storm Emma, the blizzard that hit Ireland at the beginning of March.

Chief executive Fiona Muldoon said that FBD paid out €11 million to customers to cover damage resulting from the storm, but reinsurance enabled the company to cut this bill.

Overall, FBD paid out 88.6 cent of every euro it earned on claims and other costs during the first half of this year. The comparable figure in the six months ended June 30 2017 was 93.1 cent.

The company paid a net total of €104.7 million in claims in the first half, down from €112 million in the first six months of last year.

Stock market volatility meant FBD lost 0.4 per cent on its investments over the six months compared with a 0.7 per cent gain during the same period in 2017.

Earnings per share rose by more than 50 per cent to 46 cent from 30 cent. Net asset value per share rose 17.8 per cent to €8 from €6.88.

Ms Muldoon noted that FBD increased the number of insurance policies that it sold by 21 per cent over the second half of last year.

She pointed out that the company had been shrinking the number of policies on its books since 2015, when the insurer had to turn around its business in the face of serious losses.

Ms Muldoon described the results as very strong, particularly considering the March snowstorms.

“Despite adverse weather, challenging investment returns and a competitive market, the team has delivered a healthy profit of €18 million for the first half of the year,” she said. FBD said that it was in a strong position to deliver sustainable growth.

In June the insurer hired lawyers William Fry to oversee an investigation into a complaint against Ms Muldoon.

The investigation is being carried out on foot of a recent complaint by the company’s human resources director, Sarah Ryan, against Ms Muldoon. Ms Ryan had joined the company last September from Permanent TSB.

Neither she nor the company would comment on the inquiry beyond saying that it was ongoing and that FBD was “working to bring it to a conclusion”.