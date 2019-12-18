Insurance companies are trying to defend the indefensible

Excuses made for price hikes and soaring profits not borne out by recent history

Ciarán Hancock

The Central Bank’s report this week is welcome in that it provides a greater level of transparency around motor claims. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

The Central Bank’s report this week is welcome in that it provides a greater level of transparency around motor claims. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

There’s an old adage that if you’re explaining, you’re losing, and it’s one that is apt for the insurance industry right now.

On Monday, the Central Bank of Ireland published a report on private motor insurance that appeared to debunk a lot of the claims made by the industry about why premiums have been rising so steeply in recent years.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.