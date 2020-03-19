Increase in contactless payments limit may not be ready until April

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe’s request that banks increase the amount that can be spent in contactless payment transactions in stores to €50 from €30, in order to minimise the handling of cash amid Covid-19, is not expected to be fully rolled out until April 1st, according to banking sources.

While banks agreed at a meeting with the Minister on Wednesday to increase individual transaction amounts, this still needs to be worked through with providers of point-of-contact devices used in shops as well as the retail sector, they said. The planned increase is expected to take effect in stages up until the start of next month, they added.

“Planning is underway and we expect it will be rolled out in the coming weeks,” a spokeswoman for Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), declining to comment further.

By the time the contactless payment increase takes effect, the Republic may already have 15,000 coronavirus cases, according to projections outlined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the chief executives of the country’s five retail banks and BPFI officials are set to meet Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf and other top regulatory officials at 3pm on Thursday to discuss how the industry is handling the economic shock caused by Covid-19.

The banks agreed in the meeting with the Minister to offer up to three months payment breaks on home and business loans for borrows affected by coronavirus.

Credit record

The BPFI said that banks “want to ensure” that any Covid-19 application for a payment break and further reviews will not adversely impact the customer’s credit record, and the bank’s reporting of these facilities. However, this will need a nod from regulators.

European regulators are coming under mounting pressure to ease a new accounting rule – known as IFRS 9 – introduced in recent years that requires banks to set aside bad debt provisions once they expect loans to run into problems. Previously, banks were generally only allowed to make such provisions once a loan had soured.

Bad debt provisions eat into banks earnings and may ultimately lead to companies having to dip into their all-important capital reserves if they the post losses. This, in turn, may affect banks’ ability to lend.