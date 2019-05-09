IFG says trading as expected as shareholders prepare to vote on takeover

Financial services group IFG said it was maintaining its outlook as trading continues in line with expectations.

Chief executive Kathryn Purves said in a statement the group remained focused on resolving its legacy issues.

IFG will hold its AGM later on Thursday, with shareholders due to vote on a proposed takeover by UK-based private equity firm Epiris. The board is backing the deal, which values the group at £206 million.

IFG has seen its share price decline amid mounting costs linked to a UK revenue investigation into Elysian Fuels. Ms Purves said there was no further update on that case at present.

The group said James Hay continued to add customers, rising 0.21 per cent from March 2018 to 59,000. Assets under administration were 2.8 per cent higher at £26.1 billion.

Saunderson House notched up 63 new client wins in its advisory and discretionary management services over the three months to March 31st 2019, increasing its customer base by 7.7 per cent compared to March 2018. The company now serves 2,385 clients. Assets under advice at the end of March totalled £5.1 billion, in line with the same period a year earlier.