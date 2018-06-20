Higher capital requirements will cost customers - AIB CEO

Forcing banks to maintain “conservative” capital levels will mean higher costs for customers, AIB’s chief executive will say on Thursday, even as the central bank reviews lenders’ capital requirements.

“Regulatory requirements, including conservative capital buffers, carry cost implications for banks and ultimately customers,” Bernard Byrne will tell an Oireachtas committee, according to a copy of his testimony seen by Bloomberg .

“Our finances are now robust and Ireland’s financial system is much safer but we should bear in mind that serious issues and challenges remain.”

Mr Byrne’s comments come as the central bank indicates it may increase the amount of additional capital some lenders need to retain to handle an economic downturn. While warning on increased capital buffers, difficulties for banks trying to take control of security over loans in Ireland “leaves investors wary and regulators concerned about the capital required to support such activities,” Mr Byrne will say.

On AIB’s need to cut its level of bad loans, “our regulators in Europe are very concerned at the persistent level of non-performing exposures in Irish banks,” Mr Byrne will tell the committee.

“The end of 2019 is a very important target date for Irish banks to reduce NPL [non-performing loan] levels to European norms of approximately 5 per cent. AIB’s NPL level is currently running at 14 per cent.”

Mortgage Scandal

AIB is one of several Irish banks caught up a mortgage overcharging controversy which has seen banks identify about 37,000 accounts which had the wrong interest rate applied to their loans, or were not offered tracker mortgages, closely tied to the European Central Bank’s key rate, when entitled to them.

The bank is working on a “final group of outstanding cases” and expects to have paid compensation to those customers by the end of September, Mr Byrne will say.

AIB declined to comment.

The Irish government spent almost €21 billion bailing out AIB during the financial crisis. It sold about 28 per cent of its holding in the bank last year and retains 71 per cent of the lender. The current value of AIB “positions the government to recoup its investment,” Mr Byrne will say. – Bloomberg