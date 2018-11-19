High court orders State to pay out €21m over Setanta Insurance

The State must pay almost €21 million to around 1,500 people who made claims against the now defunct Setanta Insurance, the High Court ordered on Monday.

Malta-based Setanta, which sold private, commercial and motor insurance in the Republic, was wound up in 2014, leaving around €90 million in outstanding claims.

High Court President, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, ordered the State Claims Agency on Monday to pay a total of €20.6 million to individuals who have claims against the company.

Justice Kelly ordered the money to be paid in three tranches, one of €3.4 million, a second of €4.1 million and a third of €13.1 million.

The agency must pay the money under the terms of the Insurance Act, 1964 as amended in 2011 and 2018.

That law obliges the State fund to pay part of the money due to people under policies issued by insolvent insurers.

“I am satisfied that that €20.6 million out to be paid out as indicated in each of those three tranches,” Justice Kelly said.

He added that the State Claims Agency was entitled to its legal costs, once they were fair and reasonable, and said that the High Court would adjudicate on this at a later date.

According to Justice Kelly, the claims against Setanta’s policies fell into three broad categories.

One was for property damage, a second was first-party claims, where people sought payments against their own policies, and the final group was third-party claims, where people sought payment against Setanta policies taken out by others.