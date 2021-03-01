Here is the list of Bank of Ireland branch closures
Up to 88 to be shuttered by September
Bank of Ireland’s list of 88 branches in the Republic that are set to close in September largely cover the 101 locations that were shut down temporarily last spring at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.
While most of 101 branches subsequently re-opened, about a dozen outlets at hospitals, colleges and workplaces with restricted access remained closed.
Here is the list of the branches set for closure:
Co Carlow
- Boris
- Tullow
Co Cavan
- Arva
- Cootehill
- Kingscourt
Co Clare
- Kilkee
- Miltown Malbay
- Tulla
Co Cork
- Cork Institute of Technology
- Glanmire
- Bantry
- Cobh
- Dunmanway
- Kanturk
- Millstreet
- Michelstown
- Youghal
Co Donegal
- Bunbeg
- Bundoran
- Dungloe
- Glenties
- Moville
Co Dublin
- James Street
- Law Library
- Phibsboro
- Ballycoolin
- Killester
- Merrion Road
- Rathmines
- Ballyfermot
Co Galway
- Ballygar
- Dunmore
- Oughterard
Co Kerry
- Castleisland
- Kilorglin
- Tralee IT
Kildare
- Celbridge
- Kilcullen
- Leixlip - HP/Intel
- Monasterevin
Co Kilkenny
- Callan
- Graiguenamanagh
- Thomastown
- Urlingford
Co Laois
- Durrow
- Mountrath
- Rathdowney
Co Leitrim
- Drunshambo
- Manorhamilton
Co Limerick
- Abbeyfeale
- Askeaton
- Bruff
- Caherdavin
- Rathkeale
- Roxboro
- University of Limerick
Co Longford
- Granard
Co Louth
- Dunleer
Co Mayo
- Ballyhaunis
- Charlestown
- Kiltimagh
Co Meath
- Athboy
- Enfield
- Ratoath
Co Monaghan
- Castleblayney
- Clones
Co Offaly
- Banagher
- Clara
- Edenderry
Co Roscommon
- Elphin
- Strokestown
Co Sligo
- Ballymote
- Tubbercurry
Co Tipperary
- Cahir
- Cashel
- Templemore
Co Waterford
- Ardkeen
- Kilmacthomas
- Lismore
Co Westmeath
- Athlone IT
- Castlepollard
- Kinnegad
- Moate
Co Wexford
- Rosslare
- Taghmon
Co Wicklow
- Carnew
- Rathdrum
- Tinahely