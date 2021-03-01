Here is the list of Bank of Ireland branch closures

Bank of Ireland’s list of 88 branches in the Republic that are set to close in September largely cover the 101 locations that were shut down temporarily last spring at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

While most of 101 branches subsequently re-opened, about a dozen outlets at hospitals, colleges and workplaces with restricted access remained closed.

Here is the list of the branches set for closure:

Co Carlow

- Boris

- Tullow

Co Cavan

- Arva

- Cootehill

- Kingscourt

Co Clare

- Kilkee

- Miltown Malbay

- Tulla

Co Cork

- Cork Institute of Technology

- Glanmire

- Bantry

- Cobh

- Dunmanway

- Kanturk

- Millstreet

- Michelstown

- Youghal

Co Donegal

- Bunbeg

- Bundoran

- Dungloe

- Glenties

- Moville

Co Dublin

- James Street

- Law Library

- Phibsboro

- Ballycoolin

- Killester

- Merrion Road

- Rathmines

- Ballyfermot

Co Galway

- Ballygar

- Dunmore

- Oughterard

Co Kerry

- Castleisland

- Kilorglin

- Tralee IT

Kildare

- Celbridge

- Kilcullen

- Leixlip - HP/Intel

- Monasterevin

Co Kilkenny

- Callan

- Graiguenamanagh

- Thomastown

- Urlingford

Co Laois

- Durrow

- Mountrath

- Rathdowney

Co Leitrim

- Drunshambo

- Manorhamilton

Co Limerick

- Abbeyfeale

- Askeaton

- Bruff

- Caherdavin

- Rathkeale

- Roxboro

- University of Limerick

Co Longford

- Granard

Co Louth

- Dunleer

Co Mayo

- Ballyhaunis

- Charlestown

- Kiltimagh

Co Meath

- Athboy

- Enfield

- Ratoath

Co Monaghan

- Castleblayney

- Clones

Co Offaly

- Banagher

- Clara

- Edenderry

Co Roscommon

- Elphin

- Strokestown

Co Sligo

- Ballymote

- Tubbercurry

Co Tipperary

- Cahir

- Cashel

- Templemore

Co Waterford

- Ardkeen

- Kilmacthomas

- Lismore

Co Westmeath

- Athlone IT

- Castlepollard

- Kinnegad

- Moate

Co Wexford

- Rosslare

- Taghmon

Co Wicklow

- Carnew

- Rathdrum

- Tinahely