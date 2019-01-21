Government nominates Philip Lane for ECB role

The governor of the Irish Central Bank Philip Lane has been nominated for appointment as the next chief economist of the European Central Bank, Paschal Donohue told journalists in Brussels on Monday.

The appointment by finance ministers in the next month, if successful, would see Ireland taking its first seat on the board of the ECB - it is currently the only founder euro member state not to have been represented on the six-member executive board.

“I’m pleased to confirm that I will be nominating Philip Lane for the approaching vacancy in the European Central Bank, “ Mr Donohue told journalists on his way in to a Eurogroup meeting.

“Philip has done an exemplary job leading the Irish Central Bank during the current phase of economic stability in Ireland and he has demonstrated his credentials as a central banker of the first order,” the minister said.

“He has also played a leading role in many European institutions where he has been involved in many important projects about the future of central banking dealing with different policy issues.

“He is also an eminently qualified economist and is very well qualified to play a leading role in the development and oversight of monetary policy in the euro area.”

Mr Donohoe promised to canvass fellow ministers for the appointment.

Mr Lane had last year been nominated as a vice-president of the bank but his nomination had been withdrawn before the election by the minister to “avoid divisions”. The Spanish finance minister Mr Luis de Guindos won the position.

The ECB is also likely to see big changes this year with turnover in key positions, notably the retirement of its president Mario Draghi.

Mr Lane, a Harvard trained former Trinity professor, is reported to be highly regarded by finance ministers with some speculation today that his election may be uncontested.

The name of Austrian deputy central bank head Andreas Ittner has also been mentioned although Irish sources were suggesting that they have received assurances from Vienna that his name will not go forward.