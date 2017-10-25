Goldman Sachs entity to buy Danske Bank Irish loans

Danske Bank Ireland said on Wednesday that it has entered into a binding contract on the sale of a portfolio of performing residential mortgages to an entity financed by Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs.

It is understood that US investment firm Pimco is also involved with the Goldman Sachs-financed entity, Proteus Funding , on the deal, which involves a €1.8 billion mortgage book.

It had previously been reported that both firms were in pole position to acquire the portfolio at 95c on the euro, with the discount reflecting the fact that the portfolio contains a large amount of low-yielding tracker mortgages, where rates are linked to the European Central Bank benchmark.

A spokesman for Danske Bank declined to comment on the financial details of the transaction.

“Customers agreements are unaffected by the transfer and individual customers have been advised of the transfer by letter from the bank this week,” he said, adding that the Central Bank has been advised of the transaction.

Copenhagen-based Danske Bank entered Ireland in 2005 by acquiring National Irish Bank before deciding four years’ ago to exit the retail banking business in the Republic after racking up massive bad loan losses. It has since concentrated on selling down its retail portfolio.

A spokesman for the company declined last week to say how many Irish customers were caught up in the industry-wide tracker scandal, saying the “review is ongoing”.