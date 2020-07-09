Gardaí raid Irish office of failed German payments group Wirecard

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) raided the Irish office of failed Munich-based electronic payments provider Wirecard on Thursday, as they seek to assist German authorities in in their fraud investigation into the once-high-flying group, according to sources.

Wirecard filed for insolvency last month, owing creditors €4 billion euros after disclosing a €1.9 billion euro hole in its accounts that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

“Following receipt of a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) from German authorities, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) began a search under warrant at a financial services provider with a business premises in Dublin city centre, today, Thursday 9th July 2020,” the Garda press office said in a statement on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Garda declined to identify the financial services firm.

“Detectives attached to the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) are assisting GNECB during the course of the searches, which are being conducted in an effort to obtain evidence concerning alleged fraud at the financial institution and its subsidiaries.”

Investigations are ongoing, the statement said.