Gardaí and Revenue issue tax refund scam warning

Gardaí and the Revenue Commissioners have warned the public not to disclose bank account details over the phone following the discovery of a vishing scam.

As part of the scam, a caller states they are from Revenue and informs members of the public that they are entitled to a tax refund, or that they are seeking immediate payment of a tax bill over the phone.

The caller may also give you a telephone number to call back to give your credit card details. This caller is not calling from Revenue.

“This is a scam and An Garda Síochána would like to remind the public to be wary of any contact from an unsolicited source, whether it is by telephone or email,” said a Garda spokesman.

“Do not give out your credit/debit card, bank account, or PPS number to anyone who makes contact with you over the phone. An Garda Síochána, Revenue, nor any financial institution will ever call you and ask for your PPS number or bank account details.”

If a member of the public receives a call from anyone requesting any personal or financial information, they should end the call and report the matter to their local Garda Station, to any Garda station, or to the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Revenue said it was aware of fraudulent emails and text messages purporting to come from its office seeking personal information from taxpayers. “These emails and text messages did not issue from Revenue,” it said.

“The Revenue Commissioners never send emails or text messages requiring customers to send personal information via email, text or pop-up windows.

“Anyone who receives an email or text message purporting to be from Revenue and suspects it to be fraudulent or a scam should simply delete it. Anyone who is actually awaiting a tax refund should contact their Revenue office to check its status.

“Anyone who provided personal information in response to these fraudulent emails or text messages should contact their bank or credit card company immediately.”