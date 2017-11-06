Fund seeks €1.2m judgment against Gay Byrne and his family

A financial fund is seeking €1.2 million judgment orders against a partnership comprised of broadcaster Gay Byrne, his wife and their two daughters.

The case has been brought by Feniton Property Finance DAC, which in 2015 acquired a loan of €1 million provided by Bank of Scotland Ireland in August 2007 to the Clonskeagh Partnership.

In a sworn statement to the court, the fund said the loan was to be used to fund an investment by the partnership in the Quinlan Private CERDII Fund.

The partnership is made up of Gay Byrne and his wife Kathleen, Shrewsbury Square, Sandymount Avenue, Dublin 4, and their daughters Susan, an office manager of Onslow, The Baily, Howth, Co Dublin, and Crona, an entrepreneur, with an address at Raheenmore in Co Clare.

The BOSI loan was for a period of six years and expired in 2013, the fund claims.

Fast-track list

In November 2015, the fund purchased the loan and, in its action against the partnership, claims the monies borrowed were not repaid.

In April last, the fund says it made a demand on the partnership for the full amount it claims is outstanding on the loan.

It said the demand has not been satisfied and it wants judgment against the partnership of just over €1.226 million.

The case was admitted on Monday to the Commercial Court list by Mr Justice Brian McGovern. There was no objection to the application by Paul Gardiner SC, for the fund, to have the case admitted to the fast-track list.

The case will return before the court in January.