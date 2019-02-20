French court fines UBS €4.5 bn in tax fraud case

A French court on Wednesday found Swiss bank UBS guilty of illegally soliciting clients in France and laundering the proceeds of tax evasion, and ordered it to pay €4.5 billion in penalties.

Shares in UBS fell 2 per cent. A lawyer for UBS said the bank would appeal the ruling.

The penalties, almost equivalent to the bank’s net profit last year, included a €3.7 billion fine and additional damages of €800 million to the French state.

UBS has denied any wrongdoing. An appeal could see the case drag on for years, analysts say.

UBS has set aside $2.46 billion (€2.16 billion) to cover potential losses from litigation and regulatory requirements.

The French trial follows a similar case in the United States, where UBS accepted a $780 million settlement in 2009, and in Germany, where it agreed to a €300 million fine in 2014. UBS last month reported a 2018 net profit of $4.9 billion. – Reuters