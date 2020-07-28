Focus Ireland and Barnardos get Covid-19 relief from Barclays

Barclays Ireland has partnered with charities Focus Ireland and Barnardos Ireland to support the delivery of key services to vulnerable people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as part of the banking group’s £100 million (€110 million) coronavirus community aid package.

Each charity has received over €135,000 in support funding from the aid package, while the bank has also pledged to match donations from its employees to support local relief efforts.

The new partnership means that Focus Ireland can provide expert case management to help support at least 40 families exit homelessness, and supply access to one-on-one support and stability for children experiencing homelessness.

Changing lives

Meanwhile, Barnardos frontline workers have been able to provide support to vulnerable children and families during the crisis and can continue to support them in the coming weeks and months.

Pat Dennigan, CEO of Focus Ireland, said: “I really can’t underestimate how invaluable partnerships such as this are to our work across the country challenging homelessness and changing lives.

Suzanne Connolly, CEO of Barnardos Ireland, said: “The generous support received from Barclays ensured that we could provide vulnerable children with practical supports like food parcels, and will continue to enable us to provide the emotional support to help children.”