Five ways it costs more to earn less in Ireland

It’s known as the poverty premium, or the extra cost that those on low incomes face when paying for the same goods or services as wealthier people. While it might seem counterintuitive, many people who earn less find the same product ends up costing more.

A report in the UK last year, for example, found that it costs low income households an additional £478 (€528) a year – and there’s no reason to believe why it should be any different in Ireland, as the below examples show.