Fintech group Fexco to create 175 new jobs in Co Kerry

Kerry-based financial services group Fexco is to create 175 jobs over the next three years as part of an expansion at its Killorglin headquarters.

The company is advertising for roles in engineering, software and sales to serve new product development opportunities in Ireland.

Founded in 1981 by chairman Brian McCarthy, Fexco has operations in 29 countries and employs more than 2,300 people globally.

The company has developed a suite of payments and foreign exchange products and solutions. Overall, it processes more than $10 billion in transactions annually.

“Today marks a significant investment, by Fexco into the south west,” said chief executive Denis McCarthy.

“Our plans to hire an additional 175 people for our Irish operations, based primarily in Killorglin, demonstrate Fexco’s commitment to this region, one synonymous with entrepreneurship, innovation and success in the ICT and fintech sectors,” he added.

Fexco, which last year won planning approval for a new IT centre and innovation hub on a vacant site in Killorglin, has a controlling stake in Goodbody Stockbrokers. It has also made a series of acquisitions in recently years and announced a new aircraft asset managment venture in 2017.