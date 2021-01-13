Financial services group Carne secures €100m investment

Irish financial services group Carne has secured a €100 million investment from Vitruvian Partners, a private equity firm whose portfolio includes Just Eat and Transferwise.

Founded by John Donohoe in 2004, Carne is a provider of fund management company solutions to the asset management industry. It employs 250 people globally and last year announced plans to create new 250 jobs in Kilkenny by the end of 2021.

The group’s flagship CORR (Compliance Oversight Risk & Reporting) platform helps asset managers to fulfil their compliance, risk and operational requirements with greater accuracy, efficiency and effectiveness through automated data acquisition, analysis, and real-time reporting. The solution is currently being used to oversee $2 trillion in assets for over 550 asset managers and instituional investors.

Vitruvian is taking a minority stake in the business with Carne intending to use the investment to expand its product suite.

“We are focused on transforming the asset management industry through our proprietary CORR technology, hiring the best talent globally, and building client led, trusted solutions. In Vitruvian, we found a partner with a shared vision and the experience and intellectual capital to help us bring further innovation to the industry. Together we can build and deliver better outcomes resulting in a win-win for both asset managers and investors,” said Mr Donohoe.

London based Vitruvian is a private equity firm focused on leveraged buyout and growth capital investment in middle-market companies. Founded in 2006, the company has made over 50 investments and its portfolio also includes Darktrace, Trustpilot and Skyscanner. Overall, it has €10 billion in assets under management.

“We look for capital investment opportunities that are redefining industries, and this is exactly what attracted us to Carne. Its ability to grow into a global trusted brand within an industry valued at over $110 trillion is testament to its business model and the strength and expertise of the management team,” said Stephen Byrne, a partner at Vitruvian.

“Our investment and partnership will enable Carne to further accelerate ongoing developments of leading technology-enabled products and services, as well as global scaling of their platform,” he added.

Carne was advised by Stephens Europe, Deloitte, and Matheson in the transaction. Vitruvian Partners was advised by KPMG Ireland Corporate Finance, EY, PwC, Oliver Wyman, and Dickson Minto.