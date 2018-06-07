Financial services firm opens second Irish office in Maynooth

A financial services company has opened its second Irish office in Maynooth, Co Kildare, where it plans to create 30 jobs over the next two years.

Centaur Fund Services, a provider of fund administration and regulatory services, is now active in eight locations worldwide and its Maynooth base will provide client services to both Europe and the US.

“We are very excited about opening a second office in Ireland. Over the past year, we have opened new offices in the United States, the Cayman Islands and Luxembourg. We are delighted to continue this momentum and expand in our home territory,” said Karen Malone, founding partner of Centaur Fund Services.

“We moved our headquarters to Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre in 2015 to accommodate staff growth and the Maynooth office will also facilitate this growth as our client base develops.”

Michael D’Arcy, the Minister of State for Financial Services, said Centaur’s decision to locate in Maynooth is “extremely positive” for the town.

“Maynooth has undergone considerable growth in recent years with an influx of impressive businesses establishing a presence, particularly in the area of financial services. Broadening the distribution of financial services investment across the country is a key priority for me,” he added.

Centaur offers its services to hedge funds, private equity and real estate funds having been established in 2009.